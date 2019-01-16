Medical director of Greenwich nursing home fined for overprescribing opioids

Connecticut’s Medical Examining Board has levied a $3,000 fine against Francis X. Walsh,

medical director at the Nathaniel Witherell nursing home in Greenwich for excessive prescribing of opioids in 2015 and 2016.

According to a Connecticut Health I-Team report, the board also placed Walsh’s medical license on probation for six months and ordered him to take courses in medical documentation and controlled substance prescribing. The board determined that Walsh failed to properly document that he had examined his patients and did not offer justification for prescribing “potentially dangerous dosing and combinations of medications.”

Although Walsh is still allowed to prescribe drugs at Nathaniel Witherell, he has surrendered his state registration to prescribe controlled substances beyond the nursing home and he must hire a doctor to review his office practice.