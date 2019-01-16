Xerox rebrands Global Imaging Systems as Xerox Business Solutions

Xerox Corp. has announced that it is rebranding its of Global Imaging Systems operations under the new name Xerox Business Solutions.

GIS’ companies are focused on the small to medium size business market, selling and servicing document management systems. The rebranding goes into effect on Feb. 5, and the companies within the XBS operations will continue to serve customers with their current names. GIS President Ed Bass will remain at the XBS helm.

“XBS is an important piece of our growth strategy, as we continue to penetrate the lucrative and growing SMB market,” said Mike Feldman, president of Xerox Americas Operations. “By better leveraging the strengths of XBS and sharing best practices in areas such as software and IT services opportunities, we believe we can grow share with SMB customers.”