Jahana Hayes appointed to Congressional education committee

U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-5th District, has been appointed to serve on the House Education and Labor Committee. Hayes’ district includes Danbury, New Fairfield and Newtown.

The committee has jurisdiction over federal education and labor issues.

“I am so excited to bring an educator’s perspective to Congress as a member of the Education and Labor Committee,” said Hayes, a former history teacher who was named 2016 National Teacher of the Year. “The work of this committee is vital, as the policies we set in place will filter out to every classroom and community in America. I intend to bring thoughtful, academically sound, student-centered deliberation to our meetings, and hopefully help my colleagues better understand how the legislation that is passed translates in a classroom setting.”

Hayes, who lobbied House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the assignment, described herself as “optimistic of the work we will do to ensure that America’s youth are prepared to compete on a global stage for generations to come.”