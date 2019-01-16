Norwalk Community College President David Levinson to retire

Norwalk Community College President David Levinson will be retiring on June 30 after presiding over the college’s commencement ceremony in May.

Levinson is also retiring from his post as vice president of community colleges for the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system (CSCU), although he will remain with that group to support ongoing system efforts at the request of CSCU President Mark Ojakian. Levinson will serve as Presidential Fellow from July 1 to June 30, 2020.

“Dr. Levinson has been an exemplary leader at Norwalk for the past 15 years and served a critical role in the CSCU system since its formation in 2011,” Ojakian said. “I am pleased he will be staying on to help implement our critical student success efforts.

Levinson’s responsibilities will include:

• Mentoring regional presidents and CEOs so that they are equipped to assume leadership roles in change management;

• Identifying resources that can be leveraged to support Students First;

• Contributing to curriculum development and reform efforts;

• Collaborating with the director of research and system effectiveness and other key staff to develop and implement a data infrastructure to support involvement in Achieving the Dream, a national initiative dedicated to helping more community college students stay in school and earn a college degree;

• Assuring that all components of the Student First implementation plan align with the accreditation standards of the New England Association of Schools and Colleges Commission on Institutions of Higher Education (NECHE).

Ojakian named Cheryl DeVonish as the NCC Interim Campus CEO, with responsibility for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the campus beginning July 1. Currently NCC’s chief operating officer, DeVonish previously was the college’s chief diversity and equity officer, and special adviser to Levinson.

A Westport resident, Levinson joined NCC on Aug. 2, 2004.

“We’ve accomplished a tremendous amount during the past 15 years, serving tens of thousands of students whose lives will be forever transformed by your care and dedication,” he told faculty and staff. “I know that you will continue to nurture the success of countless students.”