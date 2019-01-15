WWE opens first overseas training center in London

WWE has opened its first training facility outside of the U.S. with the UK Performance Center in London.

According to the Stamford-headquartered company, the new 17,000-square-foot facility features two training rings, strength and conditioning equipment and a “versatile content creation infrastructure” designed to develop on-screen personas. More than 30 European athletes signed to the WWE’s NXT U.K. brand will use the new facility.

“This is the latest milestone in our global localization strategy and the next step in establishing local NXT brands around the world,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE’s executive vice president of talent, live events and creative. “We are incredibly proud to open the U.K. Performance Center and provide our NXT U.K. Superstars the same world-class coaching and development programs that we deliver at WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.”