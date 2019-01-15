Three local nursing homes fined for lapses in resident care

Three Fairfield County nursing homes were fined by the state Department of Public Health (DPH) for lapses in care, including one incident that resulted in a patient’s death.

According to a Connecticut Health I-Team report, Jewish Senior Services of Bridgeport was fined $3,060 for a June 12, 2018, incident when a resident with multiple sclerosis fell from a bed while a registered nurse was applying protective dressings. The resident was later taken to an emergency department with a high spinal cord trauma, intracranial hemorrhage and two femur fractures, and later died. The DPH said that there was no neurological assessment performed at the time of the fall and the nursing staff did not note a conditional change when the resident began complaining of pain and impaired vision.

The DPH also fined Cassena Care at Stamford $3,060 after a resident acquired a severe pressure ulcer and skin tears on the left groin and on an above-the-knee amputation stump while at the facility last August. Another Stamford facility, The Villa, was fined $3,060 after a resident was hit in the face by a Hoyer lift crossbar while being transferred into a wheelchair last April. That injury created a laceration above the left eye that required sutures at a an emergency room.