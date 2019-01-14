DiMatteoGroup grants 26 wishes to families in need

The DiMatteo Group in Shelton made the holidays brighter for some area families in need. The group’s staff of more than 25 granted 26 wishes and purchased a variety of gifts that were distributed through the “Under the Tree” program at BHcare in Ansonia.

Rosemarie Esposito of Shelton and Zaibel Torres of Bridgeport, both from the DiMatteo Group, delivered goodwill and gifts at Assumption Church in Ansonia, the drop-off site.

“Our company was founded on the spirit of giving back to the community, especially this time of year, when we generously support local families,” said John DiMatteo, president of DiMatteo Group. “Throughout the year, our company and family foundation are involved in a variety of ongoing philanthropic projects.”

Founded more than 58 years ago, DiMatteo Group is a family-owned and operated business specializing in insurance, employee benefits, income tax and financial services.

“Thirteen years ago we established the DiMatteo Family Charitable Foundation and an annual golf tournament,” noted DiMatteo. “The foundation was established as a tribute to our late father who was battling cancer at the time. Since then, we have contributed over $376,000 for various well-known local and national charities that fund research, education and finding a cure for diseases.”

“Each year BHcare looks forward to working with the DiMatteo Group,” said Tammy Burrell, chairman of the Holiday Drive and treasurer of the BHcare Board of Directors

BHcare is a state-licensed, nonprofit behavioral health care provider serving the lower Naugatuck Valley, Greater New Haven and shoreline communities.