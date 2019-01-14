Stepinac High School follows alumni Voight and Alda

Stepinac High School in White Plains continues to follow the careers of two of its alumni who made names for themselves in the entertainment field and recently touted their appearances on a Showtime TV series.

The alumni are actors Jon Voight and Alan Alda. In an announcement, Stepinac reported that Alda joined Voight on-screen in the series “Ray Donovan.” Alda played a psychiatrist in the episode entitled “Dream On.”

Stepinac recalled that both actors visited the school in 2009 to honor their dramatics and literature teacher, Rev. Bernie McMahon. Alda was a 1952 graduate while Voight graduated in 1956. During their visit, they presented McMahon with Stepinac’s Major Bowes Award, named after Edward Bowes, a popular radio personality in the 1930s and 1940s.

McMahon said, “My job was not to impose but to elicit what my students had inside of them. What I tried to do was create a sense of joy. If they have that joy, they will find the real person in the character they are presenting.”