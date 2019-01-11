NY and CT announce penalty funds in Fiat Chrysler-Bosch settlement

The attorneys general of New York and Connecticut have announced that their states will receive $4.85 million and $4.35 million, respectively, as part of the $171 million multistate agreement involving Fiat Chrysler and the German engineering company Robert Bosch GmbH related to the installation of software designed to circumvent vehicular emission standards.

Fiat Chrysler was accused of installing the software in more than 100,000 of its model year 2014 to 2016 Ram 1500 trucks and Jeep Grand Cherokee diesel sport utility vehicles, while Bosch was accused of developing and programming the unlawful software for Fiat Chrysler, Audi, Porsche and Volkswagen. The attorneys general noted the companies intentionally concealed the software installation from federal and state regulators and the public. New York and Connecticut were part of the leadership team in the investigation that involved 47 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam.

“Vehicle emission standards exist as a way to protect the air we all breathe, and companies that knowingly seek to circumvent those standards will be held accountable,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said. “These settlements are critically important in righting the wrongs of the emissions cheating scandal.”

“Fiat Chrysler and Bosch attempted to pull the wool over the eyes of American consumers, and pollute their way to the bank, but the Office of Attorney General will not stand for that type of behavior from any company,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said. “Today’s settlements are a victory for everyday Americans who simply want to know that the car they are driving works as advertised, and will ensure no long-term environmental damage was done.”