Big Y to end single-use plastic bags by 2020

Big Y Foods Inc. has announced that its supermarket chain will stop providing single-use plastic bags at its stores in 2020.

The company began this policy on a limited basis in 2014 within six Massachusetts localities with municipal bans on single-use plastic bags. In a statement issued by the company, Vice President of Store Operations Richard D. Bossie said that “single-use plastic bags can no longer be viewed as a long-term solution for our stores. Our customers and the communities we serve have made it quite clear that they prefer more environmentally friendly alternatives. We look forward to implementing this new program in all of our retail locations.”

The company added that uses 100 million plastic bags and 3.5 million paper bags at its checkouts annually. Big Y will offer special discounted pricing and promotions on its reusable bags during this year as part of the transition from single-use plastic bags.

Big Y is headquartered in Springfield, Massachusetts, and operates 70 supermarkets, 39 pharmacies, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors and nine Big Y Express Gas and Convenience locations across Connecticut and Massachusetts, with Fairfield County locations in Bethel, Monroe, Newtown, Shelton and Stratford.