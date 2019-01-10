Survey ranks Trader Joe’s as America’s favorite grocer

Trader Joe’s is once again America’s favorite retailer, according to an annual survey of 7,000 U.S. households.

London-based consumer data firm dunnhumby released the second edition of its annual Retailer Preference Index Wednesday. For the second straight year, the famed home of “two buck chuck” came out on top.

The survey evaluated grocers on what dunnhumby described as seven pillars – price, quality, digital, operations, convenience, discounts/rewards and speed.

“With its small format, lack of digital shopping and limited national brand offering, (Trader Joe’s) focuses on speed of in-store shopping and having a rich private brand offering,” dunnhumby wrote. “This bricks and mortar only, private brand approach minimizes costs and keeps prices low, allowing them to pad margins and reinvest in customer service, product quality and in-store experience.”

Trader Joe’s has Westchester County stores in Hartsdale and Scarsdale. Construction is underway on a 4,000-square-foot expansion for the Hartsdale location. In Fairfield County, Trader Joe’s has stores in Danbury, Darien, Fairfield, Stamford and Westport.

Trader Joe’s wasn’t the only grocer named to the top five that has a presence in New York City’s northern suburbs.

Costco Wholesale placed second, with locations in Port Chester, Yonkers, New Rochelle and Norwalk. Amazon placed third. The company owns Whole Foods, which has stores in White Plains, Port Chester, Yonkers, Chappaqua, Greenwich, Westport and Darien.

Wegmans Food Markets, which has its first area store under construction in Harrison, placed fifth. Here are the top 10:

1) Trader Joe’s

2) Costco Wholesale

3) Amazon

4) H-E-B

5) Wegmans Food Markets

6) Market Basket

7) Sam’s Club

8) Sprouts Farmers Markets

9) WinCo Foods

10) Walmart

The study also ranked grocers by each individual category: