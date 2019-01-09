Steve Silver named president of Krasdale Foods

There’s a new president at Krasdale Foods Inc., the 110-year-old grocery distributor headquartered on the Platinum Mile in Harrison.

The privately owned company announced Jan. 8 that Steve Silver, a 37-year veteran with Krasdale, has been elevated to the role of president. The move was described by the company as part of a succession plan for the family-owned business.

Charles Krasne will continue in his role as CEO and chairman of Krasdale Foods’s board, according to the announcement. Krasne described Silver as having earned the respect of employees, customers and partners and said the new president is “eager to continue to drive future growth for the company.”

The company announcement credited Silver as having a major role in growing Krasdale into the largest grocery distributor in New York City. As Crain’s New York Business reported in a November feature on the company, Krasdale is one of New York City’s largest privately owned companies, with $675 million in annual revenue.

Through its Harrison corporate headquarters and a Bronx distribution center, Krasdale serves more than 300 independent supermarkets. Many of the markets operate under the C-Town and Bravo banners in the Northeast and Florida, along with hundreds of smaller markets that are in the New York area.

“I look forward to leading and working alongside our highly experienced executive management team, whose decades of industry experience will continue to build on the values and vision of the Krasne family,” Silver said in a statement.

Thatcher Krasne, a third-generation owner of Krasdale, said Silver, the company’s executive management and the Krasne family “will continue to carry out our mission of empowering independent food retailers.”

Thatcher Krasne serves as president and CEO of Alpha 1 Marketing, the company’s merchandising and marketing arm. The company’s other affiliated companies are Beta II Marketing, Consolidated Supermarket Supply and KoolTemp Foods.