BioWave launches over-the-counter version of BioWaveGO technology

BioWave Corp. has announced the retail debut of BioWaveGO, an over-the-counter version of the Norwalk company’s non-opioid pain relief technology.

According to the company, BioWaveGO is an FDA-cleared, wearable high-frequency neurostimulation technology designed to help people with acute or chronic pain. The new version is being marketed with the claim that it can reduce pain from a single 30-minute treatment, and BioWave promises a 30-day money back guarantee. It sells for $299 on the BioWave website.

“We couldn’t be more excited to launch BioWaveGO as we further scale our business and bring real, non-opioid relief to the millions of Americans that live with daily pain,” said Rob Wolter, BioWave CEO. “Feeling is believing, whether for veterans, active military, professional athletes, injured workers or people from all walks of life that just want to be able to get around in their daily life, be active, and live pain-free.”