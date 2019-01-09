Reef Road office building in Fairfield sells for $2.6 million

The multitenanted office building at 95 Reef Road in Fairfield has been sold for $2.6 million to 1222 Wisconsin Ave. LLC, which bought the property via a 1031 exchange sale.

The 7,326-square-foot structure houses an architectural firm, interior design company, a children’s medical walk-in facility and a residence and storage area in the lower level.

Vidal/Wettenstein Partner Bruce Wettenstein was the listing broker. The buyer was represented by Jamar Arbelo of J Aaron Investments. Counsel for the buyer was Noel Langerman of Karp & Langerman. Counsel for the seller was Meghan K. Gallagher of Susman, Duffy and Segaloff.

The Fairfield commercial real estate market “has been extremely active with multiple transactions taking place within a 90-day period,” according to Wettenstein, who noted that the sale of a multitenanted medical facility on the Post Road is scheduled to close sometime during the first quarter of this year.

Wettenstein was also involved in last month’s $1.375 million sale of the office building at 45 Sherman St. in Fairfield.