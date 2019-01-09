Datto names Tim Weller as new CEO

Datto Inc. has named Tim Weller as its new CEO. Weller had served as interim CEO after Austin McChord, the founder of the Norwalk-based cybersecurity and data backup company, stepped down in October; McChord remains with Datto as a board member.

Weller joined Datto in June 2017 as CFO before being promoted to president and chief operating officer. Prior to joining Datto, Weller was CFO at Akamai and EnerNOC. Weller holds a doctorate in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois.

“We remain committed to serving the MSP (managed service provider) community as we grow,” said Weller. “I look forward to working with Austin, the rest of the board, and the entire Datto team as we create open, partner-centric solutions and reimagine products for MSPs globally.”

“Tim and I worked every day, side by side, for the last 18 months as we grew Datto,” McChord said. “Tim understands Datto’s values and unique culture and lives it every day. Most importantly, he is passionate about the MSP community as a whole and truly believes in their role going forward.”