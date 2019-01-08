Orange Bank & Trust opens in Thornwood to replace Hawthorne branch

Orange Bank & Trust Co. has opened a full-service branch in Thornwood.

The Middletown-based bank announced Jan. 7 the opening of its location at 859 Franklin Ave. in the hamlet. Its branch on 7 W. Cross St. in Hawthorne will close in March and has limited hours until then.

“We are proud to continue to serve the Mount Pleasant community with our new branch in Thornwood,” said Joseph Ruhl, regional president at Orange Bank & Trust. “The bank is very committed to the Hudson Valley as we continue to grow within Westchester where our bankers are known and respected by the community.”

The branch is led by Vice President and Relationship Manager Sharon Spina, who Orange Bank & Trust said has more than 25 years of experience in the Mount Pleasant market. Spina along with her team of business bankers, Annel Sylvester and Morrea Latorre, moved from the former office in Hawthorne to the Thornwood branch at the end of the year.

The Hawthorne branch was on the second floor of a corporate building. The location was good for the company’s goal of opening quickly in the marketplace in 2016, the company said, but Orange has since been on the hunt for a traditional first-floor location.

The branch will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, offering a range of financial services, with a focus on commercial lending, cash management and trust and estate services.

In 2018, Orange Bank & Trust opened a branch in Mount Vernon, its fourth in Westchester. The 126-year-old bank has 14 locations across Orange, Rockland and Westchester counties.