Businesses should not lose sight of seniors, Latimer says

If they’re not already doing so, Westchester businesses would be wise to pay particular attention to its senior citizens’ demographic, County Executive George Latimer told the Business Journal just after addressing a meeting of the Old Guard of Westchester.

Latimer praised the members of the group for remaining active, staying informed about current events and providing input when local issues arise. The Old Guard is composed of retired men who meet regularly for social, cultural and intellectual experiences.

“I come out of a business background and I would see this market as a very valuable market for businesses,” he said. Latimer pointed out that his administration has programs in place aimed at seniors. “All of those events have sponsors, and those sponsors have tables with their services available…so there’s a way for those businesses to market to the senior marketplace,” Latimer said.

Latimer is a senior citizen, having been born in 1953. He spent about 20 years as a marketing executive for Nestle and ITT, and was responsible for projects at AT&T, IBM, Shearson Lehman and others.

Statistics published by The New York State Office for the Aging showed that Westchester’s population in 2010 was 959,088 with 189,831 in the 60 and over category. By 2020, the county’s total population is projected to be 994,250 with 225,820 age 60 and up.

The Old Guard of Westchester was founded 65 years ago as the Old Guard of White Plains. The organization meets Tuesdays at 10 a.m. at the Ethical Cultural Society on Saxon Wood Road in White Plains. Its members volunteer with numerous community organizations including Meals-on-Wheels in White Plains, Westchester Community College, the Marshlands Conservancy and United Way of Westchester and Putnam.