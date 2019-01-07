In one of his last acts as governor, Dannel Malloy has allocated approximately $30.8 million in state grants to 92 nonprofit organizations to help cover costs related to one-time internal infrastructure improvements.

The funding comes from the state’s Nonprofit Grant Program, which was created by Malloy in 2013. This marks the seventh round of grant funding under the program, which has distributed $105 million since its launch.

“Connecticut’s nonprofit organizations serve every resident of Connecticut and play a substantial role in maintaining our safety net,” Malloy said. “Partnering with them is a smart fiscal investment to ensure that they can continue to provide services while doing so in an efficient, cost-effective way. By supporting capital purchases that enhance the delivery, efficiency and effectiveness of the services they provide, these nonprofit organizations can focus their attention on what they do best – getting services to those who need them most.”

Within Fairfield County, the nonprofits receiving grand funding are:

• Bridgeport’s Southwestern Connecticut Agency on Aging ($323,000) and Visiting Nurse Services of Connecticut ($310,100);

• Danbury’s Family & Children’s Aid Inc. ($280,600) and MWCCA ($191,232);

• Norwalk’s Star Inc. Lighting the Way ($1.1 million);

• Stamford’s Laurel House Inc. ($139,454) and Shelter for the Homeless ($1.6 million); and

• Trumbull’s The Kennedy Center Inc. ($178,483).