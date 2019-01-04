Southport M&A firm Carter Morse & Goodrich merges with New Canaan’s de Visscher & Co.

New Canaan financial advisory firm de Visscher & Co. has merged its M&A, capital raising and transaction advisory practice with Southport M&A advisory firm Carter Morse & Goodrich.

As a result, François de Visscher, who founded his firm in 1990, is joining the CMG team as a senior adviser and will continue to focus on advising families and family offices on strategic issues. Additionally, Terence Hannafin, who has been with de Visscher & Co. since 2007, joins the CMG team as a managing director focusing on M&A and capital raises.

CMG Managing Partner and Founding Principal Michael Carter said the merger will enhance his company’s capabilities, especially with family-held businesses, and that clients of both firms will benefit from CMG’s additional scale, deeper international relationships, collective knowledge of targeted industries and proven transaction execution success.

“Since the founding of our firms more than a quarter century ago, we have enjoyed a mutual respect for each other, and share a hands-on approach to serving our clients while bringing a dedication and passion to every client engagement,” Carter said. “Over the years, both of our firms have built very similar cultures of teamwork, authenticity and client dedication.

“This combination of two of Connecticut’s premier investment banking firms is a major milestone in the development of CMG as the region’s leader in middle market M&A for closely-held and family-owned businesses,” Carter said.

“While CMG has always represented family businesses, this merger enables us to deepen our expertise and reputation in this important, yet underserved segment of the market,” added CMG Managing Partner Ramsey Goodrich.

“The combination of de Visscher’s focus on advising families and family offices and CMG’s transaction execution expertise will enable both of our firms to deliver even more value to our clients,” de Visscher remarked.