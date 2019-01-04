Robert Murdock named president of CT Convention & Sports Bureau

Robert Murdock has been promoted to president of the Connecticut Convention & Sports Bureau, the state’s official meetings and sports event sales and marketing organization.

Murdock joined the bureau in September 2014 as director of sports marketing and later expanded his responsibilities to include marketing for its Social, Military, Education, Religious, Fraternal and Affinity Groups. In his new position, he will continue to manage the bureau’s sports marketing and serve as its director of national accounts for the SMERF and Affinity Groups.

Murdock’s appointment follows the October announcement that H. Scott Phelps was retiring as president.

Murdock has also been elected president of the board of the New England Society of Convention & Visitor Bureaus, a cooperative organization comprising bureaus throughout the region that collectively markets New England as a premier destination for meetings, conventions and sports events, and offers complimentary services to planners. In addition, he serves as a board member for the Fairfield County Sports Commission and is a longtime member of the National Association of Sports Commissions’ Mentoring Committee.