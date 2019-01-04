New board leadership at SeriousFun Children’s Network

SeriousFun Children’s Network, a Westport-based nonprofit, has named Maurice Pratt as board chairman and Donald J. Gogel as vice chairman.

Pratt, who served as SeriousFun’s vice chairman since October 2013, is also chairman of Barretstown, the SeriousFun endeavor in Ireland. He also serves as chairman of Uniphar Plc, a health care services group based in Dublin, Ireland, and is also the chairman of European Movement Ireland, the Irish Tourism Industry Confederation and Nursing Homes Ireland. He was previously CEO of the beverage industry’s C&C Group plc and managing director of the supermarket group Tesco Ireland.

Gogel is chairman and CEO of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC, a private equity investment firm. He is also senior vice chairman of The Mount Sinai Medical System, vice chairman of the

Cancer Research Institute and a trustee of The Rhodes Trust. Gogel had served as the SeriousFun board chairman since October 2013.

“Maurice and Don are veteran leaders of the SeriousFun Board of Directors and we are thrilled that they will continue to guide us in 2019,” said Blake Maher, CEO of SeriousFun. “Both have shown a commitment to our mission of providing transformative experiences for children with serious illnesses, and we look forward to working alongside them.”

SeriousFun Children’s Network was founded in 1988 by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman. The organization operates a global community of 30 camps and programs for children with serious illnesses and their families.