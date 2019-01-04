Neil Kaufman named chief technology officer at AdminaHealth

AdminaHealth LLC, a Greenwich-based provider of technology and financial solutions for the insurance industry, has hired Neil Kaufman as chief technology officer.

Kaufman will be responsible for the company’s global information technology strategy and the development of its SaaS and artificial intelligence platform solutions. “Innovative cloud-based platforms that leverage blockchain and AI algorithms are a game-changer for the insurance marketplace,” Kaufman said. “I see tremendous opportunity for AdminaHealth to become the leading SaaS platform in this space and I’m excited to join such a talented team in accelerating AdminaHealth’s continued growth.”

Kaufman was previously chief information officer at Drayer Physical Therapy Institute, a Goldman Sachs Private Equity Group portfolio company. Before that, he was vice president and chief delivery officer at MFX Fairfax.