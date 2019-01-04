CT state Rep. Christopher Rosario to become deputy speaker of the House

Connecticut state Rep. Christopher Rosario was appointed deputy speaker of the House for the new state legislative session that convenes on Jan. 9.

The state’s House of Representatives has eight deputy speakers and one deputy speaker pro-tempore, each appointed by Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, who is entering his final term in the legislature. Rosario, a Democrat from Bridgeport, was elected in 2014 to represent the 128th Assembly District and previously served as chairman of the legislature’s Black and Puerto Rican Caucus and chief majority whip. In the new session, Rosario will also serve as a new member of the Insurance and Real Estate Committee and continue his membership on the Appropriations and Transportation Committees.

“I am excited and honored to serve in this new leadership capacity as one of Speaker Aresimowicz deputies,” Rosario said. “I am grateful to the speaker for this opportunity and I look forward to serving with my colleagues in this new and important role.”