Mary Lou Fahy, Benchmark senior regional resident care director, recently accepted the Connecticut Assisted Living Association’s (CALA) 2018 Distinguished Service Award. The award is presented to an individual whose “dedicated leadership, outstanding service and personal commitment over a period of years have furthered the goals of CALA and enhanced the quality of life” of residents.

Fahy oversees the care at many of Benchmark’s Fairfield County assisted living and memory care communities, including Benchmark Senior Living at Split Rock in Shelton, Middlebrook Farms at Trumbull in Trumbull, Ridgefield Crossings in Ridgefield and The Village at Brookfield Common in Brookfield.

Fahy started her career at Benchmark in 2011 and was promoted to senior regional resident care director in 2015.