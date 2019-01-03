BlueCrest, a Danbury-based technology provider for mail and parcel products that was formerly the Document Messaging Technologies division of Pitney Bowes, has announced several appointments to its leadership ranks.

Brian Davis has been named chief operating officer. He was previously director of global operations and supply chain at Amazon Robotics. Paul Kosturos was named as interim chief financial officer, temporarily filling the office left vacant with the retirement of Ray Altieri at the end of 2018. Kosturos is a senior director with Alvarez & Marsal’s Private Equity Performance Improvement Group LLC.

Karthik Krishnamurthy, formerly a senior vice president at Cognizant, joins BlueCrest as senior vice president of transformation. Arvind Sahu, formerly a senior director of information technology at News America Corp., is BlueCrest’s new vice president of information technology.

“We are pleased to build out our executive management team with such outstanding leaders and proven experts in their respective areas,” said Grant Miller, president and CEO of BlueCrest. “This is an exciting time at BlueCrest as we emerge as a standalone company after our long and successful history as part of Pitney Bowes. We have assembled an exceptional team of leaders to guide our business to even greater success and further our market leadership through innovation, client service and value.”