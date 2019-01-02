Woodbury Common Premium Outlets announces five new stores

Five new retailers have joined the group of more than 250 stores at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, the Orange County shopping destination.

Forever 21 and Golden Goose Deluxe Brand, a Venice-based, high-fashion sneaker company, are among the brands that have opened or will arrive in the next few months, the outlet mall announced Jan. 2.

The Golden Goose outlet opened at Woodbury in December. The brand’s only other stores in the country are in New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Forever 21 expects to open later in January.

Also recently opened at the mall are Sugarfina, a luxury candy boutique, and Burt’s Bees, a natural personal care products company known best for its lip balm. Eton, a Swedish brand known for fine men’s shirts and accessories, opened at the end of 2018 as well.

The mall also announced that the stores Hugo Boss, Express, Mulberry and Michael Kors will move to new locations within the mall this year.

After completing extensive renovations in spring 2017, Woodbury’s owners, Simon Property Group, are seeking approvals from the village of Woodbury for its latest set of planned upgrades. Plans include 140,000 square feet of new retail space, two hotels, restaurants and a parking garage with a rooftop helipad.