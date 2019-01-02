Chipotle Mexican Grill targets dieters with ‘lifestyle’ bowls

Chipotle Mexican Grill this morning launched an offering of “Lifestyle Bowls” aimed at those on paleo, keto, Whole30 and protein diets.

“Now more than ever, Americans are embracing new and varied approaches to healthy living and wellness,” said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle. “We’ve watched guests custom create lifestyle-specific bowls when ordering in our restaurants, so it made sense to offer delicious options via our online channels that help people easily order bowls with real ingredients that fit their wellness goals.”

The new offerings are:

Whole30 Salad Bowl: Romaine lettuce, carnitas, fajita veggies, tomato salsa and guacamole. The Whole30 weight-loss program was started in 2009 and is described as a “short-term nutrition reset” that excludes alcohol, sugars, grains, legumes or dairy products for 30 days.

Paleo Salad Bowl: Romaine lettuce, barbacoa, fajita vegetables, green salsa and guacamole. The paleo diet is based on the foods that were eaten during the Paleolithic era that includes meats, fish, fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds.

Keto Salad Bowl: Romaine lettuce, carnitas, red salsa, cheese and guacamole. The ketogenic diet includes high fat and very low carbohydrates.

Double Protein Bowl: White rice, black beans, chicken (full portion), steak (full portion), red salsa, romaine lettuce and sour cream.

The prices for the bowls range from $10.65 for the keto bowl to $11.55 for the double-protein bowl.

Chipotle had more than 2,450 restaurants as of Sept. 30, 2018, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany with locations throughout Westchester and Fairfield counties.