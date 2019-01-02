Housatonic Habitat for Humanity receives 8 lots for affordable housing

Danbury nonprofit Housatonic Habitat for Humanity has received a transfer of property and development rights from Myfield LLC, a Litchfield County-based development company, for the construction of eight affordable-housing homes on Myfield Lane in the town of Washington.

Winston Fowlkes and Joseph Gitterman donated eight lots in an approved 13-lot planned unit development on approximately 13 acres of land off Route 202. The transfer involved all infrastructures, including septic, water lines, conduits, and a road.

Plans by Housatonic Habitat are underway to set a timeline for future work. “We will continue building two- and three-bedroom single-family homes within the design parameters established,” said Housatonic Habitat Board President Kent Rohrer.

Housatonic Habitat is the local affiliate of the international affordable housing charity. Organized in Ridgefield in 1991, Housatonic Habitat has built 28 homes in the greater Danbury region. Most recently it completed two homes in Greenfield Village and is renovating another on Wellsville Avenue, all in New Milford.