Jimmy Tickey, a Shelton resident and member of that town’s Planning & Zoning Commission, has been named incoming Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz’s senior adviser for economic and community development, effective upon Bysiewicz’s and Gov.-elect Ned Lamont’s swearing in on Jan. 9.

Tickey, who is expected to remain on Shelton’s P&Z Commission, also served as campaign manager for Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro and was on the campaign staffs for Bysiewicz and Congressman Jim Himes.

Samuel Carmody, another former DeLauro staffer who also served as Bysiewicz’s campaign manager during the 2018 primary and general election campaigns, was named Bysiewicz’s legislative and government relations aide.

Other appointments by the incoming lieutenant governor include Adam Joseph as chief of staff; Cherie Phoenix-Sharpe as chief legal adviser; and Juliemar Ortiz as press secretary.