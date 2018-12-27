Shake Shack brings BOGO burger promo to region

Shake Shack is ringing out 2018 and welcoming 2019 with a buy-one-get-one-free deal on its burgers.

The promotion requires customers to buy a Shack Burger using the chain’s order-ahead app. Customers are then required to enter the code “THANKYOU18,” which alerts the staff at the Shack Shake location to provide an extra burger for free. The promotion, which began yesterday and runs through Jan. 2, is only good for one use on an order of more than $10.

“In 2018, we expanded across the globe, we connected with our guests, we supported causes we believe in, and we learned – a lot!” wrote CEO Randy Garutti in an email to customers announcing the promotion. “What better way to celebrate an incredible year than over a burger with friends?”

Within Fairfield County, Shake Shack operates eateries in Darien and Westport, while in suburban New York the chain can be found in Hartsdale, Yonkers’ Cross County Mall and Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Orange County.