Charitable contributions help create financial independence

Throughout its 60-year history, Ability Beyond has accumulated countless success stories of people it helped through its skills-training and job-placement programs. This nonprofit organization was founded by a group of parents who simply wanted a better life for their children with disabilities and, as a result, has pioneered ways to help thousands of people with physical and mental disabilities to discover their abilities and lead happy, fulfilling lives.

“We are truly at the forefront in developing innovative programs and best practices that are being recognized and adopted on a national level,” said Jane Davis, president and CEO of Ability Beyond. “But as state and federal funding dwindles, we rely on charitable gifts more now than ever before to continue our crucial mission.”

Davis notes that financial donations are direct investments in the lives of more than 3,000 people served each year by Ability Beyond throughout Connecticut and New York. Funds help to underwrite transition and career development services, work readiness and employment placement and support services that ultimately help individuals with disabilities earn money to support themselves.

Davis shared examples of the huge impact that even a small donation can make:

• $25 can help provide transportation until the first paycheck is earned;

• $50 can help provide benefits-specialist support to lead people out of poverty;

• $100 can help provide resume building and interview preparation tools;

• $250 can help provide assistive technology needed to perform a job; and

• $1,000 can help to provide a week of one-on-one job training with an employment specialist.