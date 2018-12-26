Residence Inn by Marriott opens in downtown Stamford

Residence Inn by Marriott Stamford Downtown is the first extended-stay hotel in Stamford, a city which is home to some of the world’s largest corporations and just 30 miles from downtown New York City.

Catering to business and leisure travelers alike, the Residence Inn features 156 spacious apartment-style suites with fully equipped kitchens; almost 2,000 square feet of indoor meeting and event space complemented by a 1,000-square-foot terrace; a tequila and tapas bar, One Club and a 2,000-square-foot fitness center, plus pool access at the connecting Courtyard by Marriott Stamford Downtown. The hotel’s owners and operators were joined by city officials for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting on Dec. 6.

Urgo Hotels & Resorts, a hotel company based in Bethesda, Maryland, develops, owns and/or operates — including now Residence Inn by Marriott Stamford Downtown — 31 distinctive and unique hotels and resorts with an aggregate of more than 4,300 rooms in major markets and resorts in Canada, the Caribbean and the U.S. The company develops, builds and operates for its own accounts, and provides third-party management and asset management services.

Operating with Urgo Hotels & Resorts is UC Funds, which was founded in 2010 by Dan Palmier. It is a vertically integrated specialty finance firm that originates, structures, underwrites and asset manages commercial real estate investments. Headquartered in Boston, the UC Funds team is composed of highly skilled and seasoned professionals who have closed billions of dollars in real estate over the past two decades.