Three Iona College students have earned fellowships from Stanford University in California that train students to become both entrepreneurs and agents of change in higher education.

Tiara Griffith, Elijah Ware and Alberto Goncalves have been accepted into the University Innovation Fellows (UIF) for an intensive six-week program of study in design thinking, entrepreneurial mindset and startups.

Griffith, a management major from Mount Vernon, is due to graduate in 2020. Ware, a broadcast media (sports) major, is from Waldorf, Maryland. Goncalves is a finance major from Westfield, New Jersey.

A “pinning” ceremony was held at Iona’s startup incubator space. The fellows will work with student leaders, clubs and extra-curricular organizations at Iona to design and implement impactful new activities and programs across the campus.

Christoph Winkler of Iona’s Hynes Institute for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, said, “Participating in the UIF Program has given our fellows access to an innovation network that helped them identify, design and implement entrepreneurial learning opportunities for all Iona students across the campus. Needless to say, we are very proud of our newly inducted fellows and all the gears that they have set in motion.”