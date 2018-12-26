Steven J. Goldman, the president and CEO of Star Group LP, a Stamford-based home energy distributor and services provider, died on Dec. 22 at the age of 58.

The company announced Goldman’s passing on Monday but did not state the cause of death. Dan Donovan, a member of the board of directors who served as Star Group’s president and CEO until September 2013, will lead the company on an interim basis.

Goldman succeeded Donovan in the company’s leadership role in October 2013. Prior to that, he was the company’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. From 2000 to 2010, Mr. Goldman held various operating management positions with Star’s Petro unit. Earlier in his career, Goldman was a division manager at United Parcel Service.

Paul Vermylen, Star Group’s chairman of the board, praised Goldman’s work in growing the company. “He led the transformation of Star into what it is today – a leading energy provider serving approximately 450,000 full-service customers in 18 states and the District of Columbia – where customer service drove every decision he made,” he said. “He will be greatly missed by everyone associated with the company and leaves behind a team fully capable of leading Star Group for years to come.”