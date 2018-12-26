Gov.-elect Ned Lamont has named former Metro-North Railroad President Joseph Giulietti to be the next commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

Giulietti joined Metro-North at its 1983 inception as superintendent of transportation and

served in a number of executive positions before joining the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority in 1998 as deputy executive director, becoming executive director two years later. He returned to the leadership role at Metro-North in February 2014 after Howard Permut resigned as the agency’s president and served at the helm until his retirement in August 2017.

“Joe Giulietti is a national transportation leader, a visionary and, most importantly, a true believer in the connection between strategic transportation planning and economic development,” Lamont said in a statement. “I look forward to working with him to implement my bold rail vision – including substantially reducing travel time from New Haven and our other towns to New York City – and other transportation and infrastructure projects that will support and enhance Connecticut’s economy and growth.”