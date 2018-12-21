Wellness, wine, bread and bricks: These 8 Hudson Valley projects are big winners in state grant round

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced more than $763 million in state economic development grant funding Dec. 18, the conclusion of the eighth round of his Regional Economic Development Council initiative.

The Hudson Valley region will receive $87.1 million in state grant funding for economic development projects, the second most among the state’s 10 regional councils. Cuomo established the councils in 2011, which compete as 10 designated regions for grants distributed by Empire State Development, the state’s chief economic development agency.

The Business Journal earlier this week covered the projects in Westchester County that received part of the county’s $16 million total funding. But some of the biggest ticket items for the region were further north, or across the river. Here’s a breakdown of the some of the regional development projects that received large state grant funding awards.

Academy Street Market

In Poughkeepsie, a plan to establish “Academy Street Market” received $1.2 million. The plan, according to the state announcement, includes co-working space, coffee shop, food hall, brewery, market, teaching kitchen and event space with apartments on the upper floors.The developer is listed only as 35 Acad Realty LLC.

City Winery

In Orange County, national wine and concert venue operator City Winery was awarded $832,000 toward its plans to expand to the Hudson Valley. City Winery plans to invest $5.7 million to rehabilitate a historic 22-acre property in Montgomery, called Worsted Mills, as a wine production facility, tasting room, cafe and event space. The company said the operation would allow it to centralize national wine manufacturing.

Innovation Grand Street

The Orange County Community College Association Inc., SUNY Orange’s auxiliary service provider, received $1.8 million toward its Innovation Grand Street project. Plans call for renovating two vacant or underutilized buildings in the City of Newburgh’s historic downtown. The college hopes to revitalize the part of Newburgh, while also creating space for training and programming in workforce development and entrepreneurship. The total plan is estimated to cost $9.1 million.

Caribbean Food Delights

Caribbean Food Delights Inc., a Rockland County-based Caribbean frozen food manufacturer, was awarded $2.25 million toward its $23.5 million expansion plan. The company plans to add a new floor and two additional food manufacturing lines to its current facility in Tappan. The company also was awarded $500,000 is Excelsior job credits, available to companies that create jobs or invest in capital improvements.

Research Institute for Brain & Body Health

The Center for Discovery, in Sullivan County, was awarded $1 million toward its new Research Institute for Brain & Body Health, part of a larger investment to transform a 164,000-square-foot vacant property in the hamlet of Rock Hill into a bio-behavioral and health care facility with a children’s specialty hospital and special education school program. Six laboratories will allow for studies in autism spectrum disorders, medical frailties, Alzheimer’s and dementia and other chronic, complex conditions. The project is estimated to cost $4.8 million.

Bread Alone

Bread Alone was awarded $800,000 toward the planned expansion of its Lake Katrine, Ulster County bakery. The estimated $4.4 million project will add 15,000 square feet to the facility, allowing it to bake and sell more of its organic bread. The expansion, according to the announcement, will also increase the facility’s energy efficiency, including LEED-certified construction and expanded use of renewable energy.

Hutton Brickyards

MWestHoldings, the California company that is redeveloping the former Hutton Brickyards in Kingston into an events space, received $1.2 million toward the second phase of its effort. The state also supported phase one of the project with a $1 million grant, which laid overdue infrastructure at the 19th century brick yard. Phase two, according to the state, involves construction of a 30-unit boutique hotel, 100 “glamping” sites, a commercial kitchen, a professional stage and shoreline stabilization. The total estimated project cost is $12 million.

Wildberry Lodge & Spa

Turk Hospitality Group was awarded $1.25 million toward its plan to construct and operate The Wildberry Lodge & Spa, a spa and wellness focused hotel, event and catering space in New Paltz. Plans include a 140-room hotel, two event and catering centers, a spa, wellness center, two restaurants and a 500-seat open-air amphitheater. It will also feature one of the largest butterfly conservatories in North America, according to the state announcement. The hotel plan is estimated to cost $29.1 million.