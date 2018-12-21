Sports Dome lawsuit against Danbury going to jury trial

A legal dispute between Danbury and that city’s Sports Dome is headed to a jury trial.

Sports Dome owners first sued the city in May 2015, maintaining that by demanding additional tests, redesign and construction, Danbury cost them an additional $380,000 in construction and $1.5 million in lost revenue.

The 120,000-square-foot Danbury Sports Dome at 25 Shelter Rock Lane is a multi-sport, corporate and special event complex that claims to be the East Coast’s largest domed facility.

Last week, state Superior Court Judge Edward Krumeich denied the city’s motion to dismiss the suit, and ordered a jury trial to begin in April. A pretrial conference is expected to take place at the end of February.