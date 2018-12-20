Fly Louie expands air service out of Westchester with Pittsburgh route

Fly Louie, an air service that sells individual seats on private flights, has added an additional route out of Westchester County Airport.

Starting Jan. 7, Fly Louie will offer 16 weekly flights between Pittsburgh and Westchester. Pittsburgh-New York is Fly Louie’s second dedicated route from Westchester. The company also flies a seasonal route between Nantucket and Westchester. The Pittsburgh flights land in Allegheny County Airport, about 9 miles from downtown Pittsburgh.

The company pitches its service as a way for individuals to skip the inconveniences of commercial flights – long lines, delays and rigid schedules – without spending thousands chartering an actual private flight. For prices that open with a “welcome rate” of $538 per flight, Fly Louie sells individual seats on private private flights. Travelers can book by the seat or buy the entire charter through Fly Louie’s website.

Passengers take luxury eight-seat turboprop planes out of a private terminal, which means they can arrive just 15 minutes prior to departure, park near the plane and avoid lines for security, the company said.

Fly Louie was founded in 2017 and is based in Manhattan. The company is not actually an airline. It does not own or operate any aircraft. Instead, Fly Louie connects passengers to flights operated by licensed and registered air carriers. The company’s preferred aircraft include the King Air 350, a twin-engine turboprop, and the Pilatus PC-12. The King Air 350, Fly Louie says, is considered among of the most comfortable for short-haul flights.

In Westchester, the company books flights out of the Ross Aviation West private terminal. The lower cost welcome rate to Pittsburgh lasts through Jan. 31. After that, prices listed on the website start at at $795.

“With Pittsburgh, it was love at first sight, and the response by the business community has been outstanding,” said Julia Takeda, founder and CEO of Fly Louie. “Travelers want more options and flexibility when flying. Fly Louie will not only get you to your destination safely, but we also bring the speed and convenience of private travel and make it accessible to commercial travelers.”