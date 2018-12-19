Malloy commits CT to coalition of states reducing transportation emissions

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has announced that Connecticut will join the Transportation Climate Initiative (TCI), a coalition of Northeast states that will collaborate in 2019 on proposals to address the problems related to transportation-related emissions.

“States are the incubators of great ideas,” said Malloy about the TCI. “By working collaboratively across state lines to develop a solution to curb transportation emissions, Connecticut, along with other forward-thinking states, will design and demonstrate effective policies, so that when the federal government stops listening to coal lobbyists and returns to listening to scientists, there will be a path forward to address climate change on a national basis.”

In addition to Connecticut, the TCI includes Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

The governor’s announcement coincided with the release of the final set of recommendations from the Governor’s Council on Climate Change (GC3), which focus on zero-carbon electricity generation, clean transportation and green buildings. The GC3 was created by Malloy in 2015 through an executive order and has set a 2050 goal of achieving an 80 percent reduction of the 2001 levels in the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.