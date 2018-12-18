Justin Fusaro named CFO at SeriousFun Children’s Network

SeriousFun Children’s Network, a Westport-based nonprofit, has named Justin Fusaro as its new chief financial officer. He will also serve as the treasurer for the SeriousFun board of directors.

Fusaro was previously senior director of budget and planning at New York University, where he was responsible for the central office of budget and financial planning. Prior to that, he was a financial specialist at Accenture.

SeriousFun Children’s Network was founded in 1988 by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman. The organization operates a global community of 30 camps and programs for children with serious illnesses and their families.