Home Fairfield Justin Fusaro named CFO at SeriousFun Children’s Network

Justin Fusaro named CFO at SeriousFun Children’s Network

By
Phil Hall
-
SHARE

SeriousFun Children’s Network, a Westport-based nonprofit, has named Justin Fusaro as its new chief financial officer. He will also serve as the treasurer for the SeriousFun board of directors.

Justin Fusaro
Fusaro

Fusaro was previously senior director of budget and planning at New York University, where he was responsible for the central office of budget and financial planning. Prior to that, he was a financial specialist at Accenture.

SeriousFun Children’s Network was founded in 1988 by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman. The organization operates a global community of 30 camps and programs for children with serious illnesses and their families.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here