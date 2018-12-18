Charles D. Urstadt has been named chairman of the board of Urstadt Biddle Properties

Inc., a Greenwich-based real estate investment trust. He succeeds his father, Charles J. Urstadt, who is stepping down effective Jan. 1.

The elder Urstadt, 90, joined the company as a director in 1975 and served as CEO from 1989 to 2013. He will remain on the board of directors as chairman emeritus and within the company as an executive.

The younger Urstadt, 59, has served on the board of directors since 1997 and has been vice chairman since 2017. Prior to joining the company, he was executive director of sales for Halstead Property LLC from 2007 to 2009, executive vice president of Brown Harris Stevens Inc. from 1992 to 2001 and senior vice president of Pearce, Urstadt, Mayer & Greer, Inc. from 1980 to 1989.