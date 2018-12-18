Ridgefield app company SnoHub expands service into Canada

Ridgefield consumer technology company SnoHub Inc. is expanding into Calgary. The firm’s app, which connects customers with snow-clearing contractors, has until now been available in 19 states and 31 markets in the U.S., according to the firm.

SnoHub’s mobile app, available to download in the Apple and Google Play Stores, has recently added features that allow for a wider variety of snow-clearing options, including snow shoveling, snow blowing and de-icing.

SnoHub customers receive notification immediately upon booking their service, with arrival times and the SnoHub truck’s route visible in real-time on their mobile device.