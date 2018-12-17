Preston C. Tisdale named to Public Justice Foundation committee

The Bridgeport-based law firm of Koskoff Koskoff & Bieder announced that Preston C. Tisdale, a member of the firm, has been appointed to the executive committee of a national not-for-profit that fights threats to the justice system.

Tisdale of Trumbull joins the executive committee of the Public Justice Foundation, an organization that spearheads litigation and education efforts to aid and protect the public, helping to increase access to justice and combat threats to the justice system.

“Preston brings to the executive committee his wealth of experience and passion for Public Justice’s mission of bringing legal challenges to corporate and governmental abuse,” said Michael L. Pitt, president of the foundation.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the foundation has been advocating for the public interest for 35 years. It is involved in civil rights cases, anti-bullying campaigns, consumer rights, gender and sexual rights and much more.

Tisdale earned his Juris Doctorate at the New York University School of Law. He received his undergraduate degree from Brown University, where he majored in public policy. In 2011, he received Brown University’s first Joseph M. Fernandez ’85 Award for bringing diverse alumni together to make a positive contribution to the university community.

He has served as a member of the Connecticut Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparity since its inception and previously served on the Connecticut Supreme Court Chief Justice’s Criminal Justice Committee and the Connecticut Hate Crimes Advisory Committee.

Among numerous awards and honors, Tisdale was awarded the Regional Youth Adult Social Action Partnership’s highest honor, the Goodspeed/Pfriem Award, in recognition of his volunteerism and efforts to improve the quality of life in the Greater Bridgeport region.

Long active in a wide range of community affairs, Tisdale serves on Fairfield County’s Community Foundation Board of Directors and chairs the board’s Community Impact Committee. Also, he serves on the Connecticut Trial Lawyers Association’s (CTLA) Board of Governors and is a CTLA representative to the American Association for Justice’s Board of Governors.