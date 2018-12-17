Three CT Stew Leonard’s Wines and Liquor stores to offer Instacart delivery

The Stew Leonard’s Wines and Spirits retailers in Norwalk, Danbury and Newington have formed a partnership with Instacart that will enable delivery of the stores’ alcohol selection to homes and offices.

The stores, which are independently owned and operated, stated that delivery can be in as little as one hour. Customers must be 21 and older and residing within the stores’ delivery areas. Customers can also set specific days and times for delivery via the Instacart app.

“The partnership with Instacart is going to be a great convenience for the stores’ shoppers,” said Blake Leonard, a sommelier and brand marketing manager. “Ever since my dad opened the first Stew Leonard’s Wines & Spirits location in Norwalk almost 20 years ago, the owners been looking for innovative ways to make shopping for wines and spirits easy. Shopping for your favorite Stew’s Hidden Gems and highly rated wines on Instacart will make for a great extension of the in-store experience.”