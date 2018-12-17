Moody’s slashes Xerox’s ratings to junk grade

Moody’s Investors Services has downgraded Xerox Corp. from investment grade to junk.

According to a Bloomberg report, the Norwalk-headquartered company saw its rating demoted from Ba1 from Baa3 with a negative outlook. The ratings agency stated that its decision was based on uncertainty over Xerox’s revenue based on how it was responding to global competition and a decline for copy and printing services.

Moody’s is the second ratings agency to downgrade Xerox, with Fitch Ratings taking an earlier action in August. Xerox is also on review for a downgrade by S&P Global Ratings, with their watch period expected to end prior to Christmas.