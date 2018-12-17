Vineyard Vines and NFL team on Grand Central Terminal pop-up retailing

Vineyard Vines is teaming up with the National Football League on a retail pop-up store at New York City’s Grand Central Terminal.

The Unlock Your NFL Fan Style offering will highlight Vineyard Vines’ NFL-licensed apparel for all 32 of the league’s teams. Shoppers will also have the chance to win tickets to NFL games and merchandise discounts. The pop-up space will be within Vineyard Vines’ Grand Central store at 89 E. 42nd St. and will be operational through Feb. 4, the day after Super Bowl LIII.

“We are excited to share our love of the sport through the creation of our licensed NFL collection,” said Ian Murray, co-founder and CEO of Stamford-based Vineyard Vines.