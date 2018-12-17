Law firm Fitzpatrick & Hunt Pagano, Aubert leaving White Plains for Stamford

Home Combined Law firm Fitzpatrick & Hunt Pagano, Aubert leaving White Plains for...

Law firm Fitzpatrick & Hunt, Pagano, Aubert LLP is relocating its White Plains office to Fitzpatrick & Hunt Stamford White PlainsStamford’s Landmark Square, effective Jan. 2.

The firm, which also has offices in New York City, Los Angeles and Princeton, New Jersey, said that it was taking about 8,300 square feet on the 21st floor of One Landmark Square. Other tenants in the 22-story tower include Everest Reinsurance Group, Passur Aerospace, investment firm Land & Buildings and law firm Epstein, Becker & Green.

Fitzpatrick & Hunt’s White Plains office is in the Westchester Financial Center at 50 Main St.

