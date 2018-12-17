Katharine Wade resigns as Insurance Department commissioner

Connecticut Insurance Department Commissioner Katharine Wade has announced her exit from that position effective Dec. 19, after nearly four years in the role.

Replacing Wade on an interim basis will be Paul Lombardo, director of the CID’s Life and Health Division.

Wade’s announcement arrives just three weeks before Gov.-elect Ned Lamont is inaugurated on Jan. 9. Lamont has not said who he has in mind for the commissioner job.

Gov. Dannel Malloy, who appointed Wade to the position after Thomas Leonardi resigned in 2015, said that Wade’s time as commissioner “helped to solidify the state’s standing as an important voice regarding insurance regulatory matters on the national and international stage.”

“As home to the ‘Insurance Capitol of the World,’ Connecticut needs a world-class insurance regulatory agency,” Malloy said. “And under Commissioner Katie Wade’s leadership, that’s just what we have.”

Prior to her CID appointment, Wade worked for 20-plus years at Cigna Corp.