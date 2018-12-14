Wine Enthusiast Media to premiere original travel and wine series on Amazon Prime

Valhalla-based Wine Enthusiast Media will premiere its first original television series early next year on Amazon Prime Video, called “It Starts With Wine.”

The series will travel the globe to follow the world’s best winemakers, growers, producers and personalities, as well as prominent chefs and celebrities. It premieres on Amazon’s streaming service Jan. 4.

The first episode will follow famed chef and restaurateur Francis Mallmann, with acclaimed “flying winemaker” Alberto Antonini. The episode is set in Uruguay and includes a stop at one of the country’s premier wineries, Bodega Garzon.

Wine Enthusiast Media is the production division of Wine Enthusiast Cos., which was founded by Adam and Sybil Strum in Westchester County in 1979. The company is publisher of Wine Enthusiast magazine.

“Wine Enthusiast has long been an innovator in wine information, reviews and content, this is the next bold step in that content leadership,” said Jay Spaleta, executive producer and Wine Enthusiast senior vice president. “‘It Starts With Wine’ is a docuseries that tells a personal story and shares deep insights in a way that is very approachable, engaging and revealing.”

For wine-loving binge watchers, all three episodes will be simultaneously released. While the series will be hosted on Amazon Prime Video in North America, it will stream on Vimeo’s On Demand premium video service for the rest of the world.