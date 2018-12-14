Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman to become new CT Dem chair

Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman will replace Nick Balletto as chair of the Connecticut Democratic Party, Balletto and Gov.-elect Ned Lamont have announced.

Wyman will focus in part on attracting younger, more diverse people to the party, Lamont said, as a means of continuing the momentum seen in last month’s election when Democrats gained seats in both chambers of the General Assembly.

Outgoing Gov. Dannel Malloy, whose choice of Balletto in 2015 was unanimously approved by the Democratic State Central Committee, said: “There is no one better prepared for the challenging and often thankless job of party chair than Nancy. Quite simply, she embodies the best of the Democratic Party, and I could not be more proud to support her to be the next chairwoman.”

Wyman is expected to be approved next month by the 72-member Democratic State Central Committee for a two-year term. Erick Russell, who chairs the Connecticut Bar Association’s LGBT section, is expected to be nominated as the party’s vice chairman. His husband, former state Rep. Chris Lyddy, served in the legislature from 2009-13, representing Newtown.